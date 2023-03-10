Kenya: Azimio Off to a Disappointing Start as Kondele Demo Registers Low Turnout

Kisumu — The opposition Azimio Coalition set off to a disappointing start of its anti-government protests in Kisumu after registering a low turnout on an inaugural demo in Kisumu on Friday.

A small crowd of people turned up for the Azimio mass demonstration in Kisumu as businesses opened up a day after Azimio leader Raila Odinga instructed his supporters to commence anti-government protests.

Only local MCAs converged with a handful of supporters at Kondele, a hotspot of violence in the past, with many residents watching the unfolding events from a distance.

Kisumu Central ODM party Chairman Seth Kanga was leading the peaceful demonstration.

"This is a peaceful demonstration, we match with dignity," Kanga said.

Unlike the past demos when Kondele would have been a buzz with people, Friday's protests was unusually subdued.

John Otieno, a tout plying Migosi route says he is not taking part in the demonstration for lack of motivation.

"They call us to demonstrate, but when food is ready, they eat with their children," said Otieno.

He said most people who would have turned up in the past were no longer attracted to protests which they see as a disruption.

"I fear for my life, but that's the truth am giving you, even majority of people you see standing a part, they hold a similar opinion like mine but they can't talk. We're tired," said Otieno

The businesses opened up, defying ODM party officials who mobilized support o Thursday.

Those still loyal to the party however said Odinga's call cannot be ignored.

Samuel Akatch said he has never failed to show up on any demonstration called by Raila since 2007.

"I am here to show solidarity with Raila, I can't fail him, I feel the pain he has for this country," he said.

There were no police officers on sight as the demonstrators, some walking, others riding on motorbikes started a march to the city centre.

The protesters intended to present a memorandum to Kisumu County Commissioner.

The road leading to State House Kisumu still remained closed with police officers in anti riot gear manning all the routes leading the State residence which houses the President while on tour of the region.