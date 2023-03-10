Kenya: No Public Funds Used On Office of the Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary - Mudavadi

10 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has dismissed allegations that the recently launched office for his wife was funded by the taxpayers' money.

Mudavadi pointed out that the Office of the Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary was more of a social platform to support different groups and communities in society saying it was linked to support from the Exchequer.

"There is NO public expenditure that has occurred in the conversation around the Office of the Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary," he stated.

"Activities of this nature are not government activities. They are social, philanthropic interventions that we make," he said.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary mentioned whether Kenya Kwanza Alliance clinched government or not his wife Tessie Mudavadi was already geared to start the charitable initiative.

"Mrs Musalia Mudavadi has been at this process whether I was in government or whether I was not in government. We shall be supporting people in any part of the country through charitable efforts," Mudavadi said.

On February 25, the Office of the Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary was launched in an event that was graced by the private sector, international organizations, representatives from embassies, and government officials among other leaders.

The launch elicited mixed reactions with netizens on social media questioning whether the taxpayers will fund it given the harsh economic times.

The office was set to focus on improving the lives of children and families. She will also advance the causes that bring dignity to persons living with disabilities and the elderly.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.