Kenya: No Public Funds Used On Office of the Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary - Mudavadi

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has dismissed allegations that the recently launched office for his wife was funded by the taxpayers' money.

Mudavadi pointed out that the Office of the Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary was more of a social platform to support different groups and communities in society saying it was linked to support from the Exchequer.

"There is NO public expenditure that has occurred in the conversation around the Office of the Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary," he stated.

"Activities of this nature are not government activities. They are social, philanthropic interventions that we make," he said.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary mentioned whether Kenya Kwanza Alliance clinched government or not his wife Tessie Mudavadi was already geared to start the charitable initiative.

"Mrs Musalia Mudavadi has been at this process whether I was in government or whether I was not in government. We shall be supporting people in any part of the country through charitable efforts," Mudavadi said.

On February 25, the Office of the Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary was launched in an event that was graced by the private sector, international organizations, representatives from embassies, and government officials among other leaders.

The launch elicited mixed reactions with netizens on social media questioning whether the taxpayers will fund it given the harsh economic times.

The office was set to focus on improving the lives of children and families. She will also advance the causes that bring dignity to persons living with disabilities and the elderly.