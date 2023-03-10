Kenya: President Ruto Directs Military to Work With Education Ministry to Rebuild Schools Destroyed By Bandits

Nakuru — President William Ruto has directed the military to work with the Ministry of Education to rebuild schools destroyed by bandits so that learners can go back to their studies.

The head of state also underscored the need for the Kenya Defence Forces to employ a futuristic approach to professional training and development.

"It is unfortunate that for many generations now parts of our country have been besieged by armed bandits who have killed innocent, peaceful and law-abiding and plundered communities with impunity," President Ruto stated.

"As a result, families have been displaced and impoverished, the provision of public services disrupted and development held back as the rest of this country moves forward," he added.

He indicated that "The fundamental rights and freedoms under Articles 26, 28 and 29, particularly of life, dignity and freedom and security of affected people have been violated consistently without redress."

He cited Article 21 which states that it is the fundamental duty of the State and every state organ to observe, respect, protect, promote and fulfil the rights and fundamental freedoms in the Bill of Rights.

He observed that the dangerously misguided idea that people can acquire illegal arms, mobilise to commit murder, robbery, violence and other criminal acts, displace, torment peaceful communities, cause suffering and insecurity must come to an end.

"We have made our commitment to end cattle rustling, banditry and other criminal activities in every part of this country," he said.

He expressed confidence that the country can rely on the KDF and the security system to secure the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Kenya as mandated in the constitution, without any difficulty.

"We will be decisive in stamping out banditry and neutralizing every bandit who defies the government and attempts any illegal or criminal act," he stated.

The President was speaking during the pass out parade of General Service Officer cadets at the military academy in Lanet, Nakuru.

"The best way we can demonstrate our appreciation is by supporting our security services, providing information that can assist them in doing their work and doing our share of community policing."