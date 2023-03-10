Kenya: Murkomen Appoints Captain William Ruto as New Kenya Ports Authority MD

Nairobi — Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has appointed Captain William Kipkempoi Ruto as the Managing Director for the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) for a period of three years.

Captain Ruto's appointment accordingly takes effect on March 10, 2023.

His appointment follows a competitive recruitment exercise conducted by the KPA Board of Directors.

"The board submitted a report and recommendation to my office for the appointment of the Captain having attained the highest aggregate score from the interview process," Murkomen said.

The agency has been running for a period of three years without a substantive Managing Director.

The board consequently, during this period, made several appointments to the position in an acting capacity.

Captain Ruto holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) Strategic Management option from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

He is an associate fellow of the Nautical Institute (AF-NI) and a member of the International Harbour Master's Association (UK) and has attained the highest qualification as a Ship Captain (Class 1 Master Mariner) from South Tyneside Marine College, UK.

The Captain is equally a seasoned mariner having started his career in 1991 at KPA as a Cadet Marine Deck Officer before rising through the ranks to be a General Manager, Operations, and later a Harbour Master.

Until this appointment, he was the General Manager of the Kisumu Port.

"It is my belief that his wealth of experience spanning 32 years will be instrumental in ensuring the Authority delivers on its mandate to the people of Kenya and continues to contribute towards the growth of the Kenyan economy," Murkomen said.