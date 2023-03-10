Kenya: Murkomen Appoints Captain William Ruto as New Kenya Ports Authority MD

10 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has appointed Captain William Kipkempoi Ruto as the Managing Director for the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) for a period of three years.

Captain Ruto's appointment accordingly takes effect on March 10, 2023.

His appointment follows a competitive recruitment exercise conducted by the KPA Board of Directors.

"The board submitted a report and recommendation to my office for the appointment of the Captain having attained the highest aggregate score from the interview process," Murkomen said.

The agency has been running for a period of three years without a substantive Managing Director.

The board consequently, during this period, made several appointments to the position in an acting capacity.

Captain Ruto holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) Strategic Management option from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

He is an associate fellow of the Nautical Institute (AF-NI) and a member of the International Harbour Master's Association (UK) and has attained the highest qualification as a Ship Captain (Class 1 Master Mariner) from South Tyneside Marine College, UK.

The Captain is equally a seasoned mariner having started his career in 1991 at KPA as a Cadet Marine Deck Officer before rising through the ranks to be a General Manager, Operations, and later a Harbour Master.

Until this appointment, he was the General Manager of the Kisumu Port.

"It is my belief that his wealth of experience spanning 32 years will be instrumental in ensuring the Authority delivers on its mandate to the people of Kenya and continues to contribute towards the growth of the Kenyan economy," Murkomen said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.