South Africa: Prosecutor Arrested for Corruption

Free State — A 36-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Hennenman Magistrates' Court today, 10 March 2023 facing charges of corruption. The suspect was arrested on Thursday, 09 March 2023 by the Welkom based Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team.

It is alleged that on the 26 February 2023, the Prosecutor approached the complainant and demanded R5000-00 from him so that he can withdraw two criminal cases against the complainant and his wife. The complainant alerted the Hawks. On Thursday, 09 March 2023 the complainant met with the Prosecutor in his office at Hennenman Magistrates' Court where he paid him R5000-00. Immediately after the prosecutor received R5000-00 from the complainant he was arrested.