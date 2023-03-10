Mozambique: CNE and STAE Have Not Yet Been Told the Boundaries of the New Municipalities

A few days from the start of voter registration, the Government has not yet sent to the electoral administration and management bodies the territorial demarcations of the 12 new municipalities since these have not yet been approved by the Council of Ministers. This is preventing the electoral bodies and the political parties from better planning their operations.

The territorial demarcations allow the electoral bodies to know the area of the new municipality and to define the number of registration brigades and their members, the number of polling stations and the respective polling station staff necessary for the municipal elections in these new municipalities. Without territorial demarcation, it is not possible to calculate how many people are needed.

Likewise, the political parties cannot know how many polling station monitors they will need nor where to place them to inspect the voter registration due to begin on 20 April, or the voting itself in October.