Zimbabwe: Bogus Agents Defraud Nurse Aides of U.S.$36 000

11 March 2023
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka

Two men from Harare who pretended to be agents who could facilitate sponsorship certificates to travel to the United Kingdom have appeared in court for allegedly fleecing US$36 000 from desperate nurse aides.

Alexander Dhliwayo and Boniface Jana appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with fraud and remanded on $70 000 bail each to May 11.

It is the State's case that sometime in September last year at the Harare offices of Karigamombe Nurse and Nourish, Dhliwayo and Jana misrepresented to Kennedy Ndambakuwa that they were capable of processing certificates of sponsorship for 18 students who wanted to go to the United Kingdom for nursing employment.

They knew that they did not have the capacity to process the wanted certificates of sponsorship and yet still accepted the US$36 000 payment.

Upon realising that nothing was materialising, Mr Ndambakuwa filed a police report leading to the arrest of the two.

