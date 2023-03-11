Zimbabwe Spelling Bee Competition Returns

Popular spelling quiz competition dubbed Zimbabwe National Spelling Bee is back and preparations are already at an advanced stage for the Harare region to be held next weekend at Lusitania Primary School in Greendale.

The organiser of the tournament, Advocate James Bayanai, said in the generation of modern education, it was the responsibility of the teachers to encourage students to learn much on spellings, especially doing it the fast way.

He said that another reason they organised quizzes is to promote education and group learning.

"For Harare region, it is all systems go at Lusitania Primary School and then Bulawayo region competitions will be held on the 17 March at Northlea High School, Midlands competitions will be held at Midlands Christian College on 11 May and Masvingo competitions will be held in May at Charles Austin Theatre," said Bayanai.

During the Zimbabwe National Spelling Bee Competition, participants are expected to showcase their proficiency with words.

"At the heart of the Zimbabwe Spelling Bee is a desire to help children learn to enjoy reading and the possibility that words have to offer."

"This programme offers Zimbabwean pupils an opportunity to exhibit their proficiency in the art of spelling. It is intended to increase a culture of learning among young people in Zimbabwe

"Outstanding students will represent Zimbabwe at the 6th African Spelling Bee Competitions 2023 that will be hosted in Addis Ababa Ethiopia in November," he explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bayanai said that they will be two categories namely the Junior (9 to 12 years) and Senior (13 to 17 years).

"Over 700 students from more than 200 schools have registered to enter this year's national competitions.

"Furthermore, in 2024 we are hosting SADC Spelling Bee competition where pupils from South Africa, Zambia, Lesotho, Botswana, Malawi and Swaziland will converge in Zimbabwe."

"In 2025, we will also host the African Spelling Bee competition where over 20 countries will be coming to Zimbabwe," he said.

Adding to that 20 winners from each region in both junior and senior categories will participate at the national competitions where a winner will be crowned the Zimbabwe Spelling Bee champion.

"There are various prizes for winners' laptops, iPads, educational hampers and qualification to participate at the Africa Spelling Bee 2023 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia."

"Every year Zimbabwe Spelling Bee runs spelling competitions in Zimbabwe and the winners participate at the African Spelling Bee Championships in different countries with eventual winners travelling to the US for the SCRIPPS US Spelling Bee competitions.

"Since the inception of the programme in 2015, close to 5 000 students have participated and Zimbabwe Spelling Bee have sent teams to South Africa in 2016 and 2017, Kenya 2018, Uganda 2019 and Malawi 2022 to participate in the Africa Spelling Bee Championships."