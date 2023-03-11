Kenya: Odinga to Lead Anti-Govt Protests in Narok

Nairobi — Azimio Leader Raila Odinga will lead another anti-government protest in Narok County on Saturday.

The Azimio caravan will tour the region as part of their ongoing efforts to push the government to heed their demands key among them lowering the high cost of living.

The Narok mass action comes a day after Odinga announced a return of product boycotts as part of the coalition's strategy to make President William Ruto specifically pay attention to them.

"We will release a list of products and companies used by this illegitimate regime," Odinga said.

The veteran opposition leader in fact used the same strategy in 2018 against the Jubilee government where he listed the companies and products that he urged his supporters to boycott.

The boycott lasted for several weeks and was accompanied by protests and other forms of civil disobedience.

Some of those companies included: Haco industries, Safaricom, Airtel, and Brookside among others.

The nationwide civil disobedience by Odinga and his team followed the lapse of the 14-day ultimatum that he had given to the government to address certain issues including the restoration of food subsidies and a reduction in taxes.

The mass action according to Odinga will subsequently culminate in a final meeting in Nairobi on March 20, 2023, where all the supporters will converge in the city for joint protests.

"On 20th March we have a date with destiny in Nairobi, on that day our supporters from across the country will stage peaceful protests in Nairobi against this illegitimate regime," he said.

President Ruto has been bullish and told off Odinga that he will not entertain him and his intimidation tactics with his focus being on service delivery to Kenyans.