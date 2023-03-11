Kenya: Judiciary Deems Jeremiah Kioni's Contempt Case Premature

Nairobi — The Judiciary has clarified that the news circulating in sections of the media insinuating that the Supreme Court has slotted a contempt case against Jubilee Party's Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni over his continued insistence on Raila poll win as premature.

The Judiciary sent a press statement to newsrooms stating that the filing of documents is still incomplete and that the Deputy Registrar of the Supreme Court has slotted a mention for March 17, 2023, to confirm compliance on the filing of responses and submissions.

"This is not a hearing by the Court. This is an exercise to verify that all documents are ready," read in part the statement.

The statement makes it clear that the Court will issue a ruling once they have confirmed compliance and constituted a bench to hear the matter.

Furthermore, the statement stated that the matter has not been brought to the attention of the Supreme Court Judges for hearing and determination. - Kna