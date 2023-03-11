Rwanda: Kigali Judge Arrested Over Forgery

10 March 2023
The New Times (Kigali)

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has arrested the Nyarugenge intermediate Court judge, Eric Twambajimana, over allegedly forged documents.

According to the investigation body, Twambajimana was detained after issuing fake RIB summons papers to a person who has fled the country to use them to seek asylum in a European country saying that he was wanted by RIB for political reasons.

The suspect is detained at the Kacyiru RIB station, in Kigali, while investigations continue.

The Bureau also disclosed that forgery documents were seized at Kigali International Airport.

Upon conviction, Twambajimana is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than five years but not more than seven years and a fine of not less than Rwf 3 million and not more than Rwf 5 million.

