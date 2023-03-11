Rwanda: Musanze's Old Buildings to Get Major Face-Lift

Musanze District has agreed with investors to close old buildings for renovation. Also in plan is the construction of new multi-storey structures.

Musanze is among Rwanda's secondary cities under rapid urbanisation.

Ramuli Janvier, the Mayor of Musanze District, told The New Times that at least 30 buildings have to be closed to pave way for multi-storey building construction.

"We have agreed with the owners of these buildings and they are mobilising funds so as to renovate and construct multi-storey buildings to make the city more attractive and friendly to businesses," he said.

He said that 47 houses were targeted in phase one and 24 per cent of them are yet to be renovated.

"The issue was financing and we are urging them [property owners] to work with banks to get money for the projects. This will help to complete the first and second phases.

"With development where 49.6 per cent of Musanze residents live in urban areas, it is also an opportunity for the banks. Investors need money to use in modernising infrastructure in the city," he said.

Musanze is also set to have 424 hectares allocated to industries by 2050.

"We must work hard to achieve our 2050 vision. If industries are growing, we must have business buildings that are modern, and the private sector must play a big role," Ramuli said.

Balthazar Nshimiyimana, a businessman in Musanze, said he is seeking Rwf300 million to renovate and expand his buildings.

"We need loans at low-interest rates," he said.

Old food market to be demolished

The food market located in an area known as "Kariyeri" in Musanze is also set to be demolished to pave way for the construction of a better market facility.

By the end of March, the vendors from the old market will temporarily be relocated to the Musanze bus terminal market.

Vendors said that the old market was vulnerable to runoff water due to the poor set up in old buildings.

"Our goods were being damaged due to runoff water. We need a modern building," said Judith Mukamusoni, a fruit vendor.

She added that the market had also become too small to accommodate the increasing number of vendors.

"Vendors are so squeezed and so a bigger market is needed," she said.