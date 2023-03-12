Kenya: Govt Orders All Morticians to Be Registered By End of the Month

12 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Anisa Muridi

Nairobi — The government has ordered that all morticians be registered and licensed by the end of the month.

According to the Kenya Health Professions Oversight Authority (KHPOA), this will ensure a high standard of professionalism is maintained in the sector.

A representative of the AuthorityDominic Wambua stated that "to be registered you must have undergone thorough training from recognized health institutions," said Dominic Wambua, a representative from KHPOA.

The authority has been mapping and registering morticians since last year and about 500 morticians have so far received formal training.

KHPOA has been working closely with the Morticians and Allied Professionals Association of Kenya (MAPAKe) to ensure all morticians are trained and registered as health professionals.

KHPOA, MAPAKe and The Nairobi Women's Hospital came together today to commemorate the World Mortician Recognition Day which is celebrated every 11th of March.

This is the first time in Kenya that such an event has been held with this year's theme being "The Last Responders".

At the moment, there are only certificate programmes for teaching and training morticians at different training institutions.

MAPAKe partnered with two public universities late last year to roll out diploma programmes for morticians in the country.

The number of institutions planning to offer diploma courses for morticians has since increased.

"We have done a revision of the curriculum and we will soon offer diploma courses for morticians," said a representative from Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital.

MAPAKe says that through the registering and licensing of morticians there is hope to clean the image of morticians and in the long run weed out quacks who continue to taint the image of their profession.

"We are out here to put up a profession that has been verified and so we do not want people with fake papers in the field," said MAPAKe.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.