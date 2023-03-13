Tunisia's Saied to Restore Diplomatic Relations With Syria

Eskinder Debebe / UN Photo
Kaïs Saïed, President of Tunisia, addresses a UN Security Council video conference about climate security in February 2021.
11 March 2023
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Tunisia severed ties with Syria during the Arab Spring to protest the Assad government's brutal crackdown against the opposition. President Kais Saied has now vowed to reverse this move.

Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Friday that he plans to restore diplomatic relations with Syria, more than a decade after Tunisia broke off relations with Bashar al-Assad's government over its repression of political opponents.

"Nothing can justify the absence of a Tunisian ambassador in Damascus and an ambassador from Syria in Tunis," Saied said during a discussion with Tunisia's Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar that was broadcast on Friday night.

Saied previously mentioned his desire to "reinforce Tunisia's diplomatic representation" in Syria in February.

A change in direction

Tunisia has long been hailed as one of the few success stories of the Arab Spring after protesters overthrew authoritarian President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and ushered in democratic elections.

The country subsequently expelled Syria's ambassador in 2012 to protest Assad's brutal crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations that emerged from the Arab Spring. This crackdown descended into the ongoing civil war.

In 2017, Tunisia reopened a limited diplomatic mission in Syria to track more than 3,000 Tunisian militants fighting in Syria.

Saied, who took power in 2019, said on Friday that the "question of the regime in Syria concerns only the Syrians."

In recent months, thousands of Tunisians have held several large protests against a power grab by Saied that was later enshrined in a new constitution. Opposition parties, civil society groups and trade unions say they fear a return to authoritarianism.

(Reuters, AFP)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.