Tanzania: Call to Promote Decency in Forestry Sector

Arusha — A SENIOR official with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has rooted for promotion of decent work and safety and health in the forestry sector.

Ms Alette van Leur, who is ILO's Director of the Sectoral Policies Department

(SECTOR) noted that much as the sector plays significant role in the country's economy and ecosystem stability, forestry was still grappling with a lot of challenges that needed to be resolved.

Ms van Leur outlined some of the challenges as persistent decent work deficits and poor and unsafe working conditions in the sector.

"Let's strive to address the inequalities in the sector, mindful low productivity results to low wages," observed the ILO senior official at a Sub-regional tripartite workshop on promoting decent work in the forests sector, here midweek.

Ms van Leur also expressed her concern on the rate of deforestation on the continent and other parts of the globe, calling on countries to implement all the protocols that they are party to.

According to ILO, decent work is fundamental to ensuring sustainable and productive forestry operations that are environmentally friendly, safe for those working in, and benefit the millions of people, many of whom hail from indigenous communities.

A participant from Uganda, Grace Ndabakuza called on renewing of thoughts in promoting decency in the forestry sector.

She equally rooted for the removal of what she deemed precarious working environment in the sector.

"It is high time we start promoting safety at work by coming up with decent work programmes in our respective countries," she added.

For her part, a policy and plan expert from the Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Employment, Youths and the Disabled) Fatma Urari said Tanzania was committed in implementing decent employment opportunities in the forestry sector.

She was however quick to acknowledge the informalities in the industry.

Despite its potential to promote growth and employment in rural areas, forestry is among the most hazardous sectors for workers, often characterised by decent work deficits including high incidence of informality, occupational safety and health risks, and the lack of social protection.