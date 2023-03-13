Tanzania: Young Africans Re-Open Eight Point Lead After Thrashing Geita Gold

With the outcome, Yanga continue to step closer to the season's league title after collecting 65 points after 24 matches.

Young Africans have re-opened an 8-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after beating Geita Gold 3-1.

Three second half goals by Kennedy Musonda, Clement Mzize and substitute Jesus Moloko at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam on Sunday evening have handed the hosts maximum points.

The solitary goal for the visitors was scored by veteran striker Elius Maguri in the 19th minute after getting the better of Yanga center-back Dickson Job.

With the outcome, Yanga continue to step closer to the season's league title after collecting 65 points after 24 matches.

Their main pursuers Simba remain on second place with 57 points also after playing 24 fixtures.

Until now, both Simba and Yanga have six matches to play including their own traditional derby meeting before closing the eventful 2022/23 campaign.

However, the 25th round of the league ends on Monday with one game as rejuvenated side Ihefu welcome Azam at Highland Estates Stadium in Mbarali, Mbeya.