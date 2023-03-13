South Africa: Has the Spectre of Maite Nkoana-Mashabane Finally Been Erased? It's About Damn Time

opinion

Ismail Lagardien is a writer, columnist and political economist with extensive exposure and experience in global political economic affairs. He was educated at the London School of Economics, and holds a PhD in International Political Economy.

Maite Nkoana-Mashabana represented the face the Zuma administration placed before the world. At times she appeared incoherent, a disgraceful embarrassment. South Africa's foreign policy-making, and the country, is better off for her departure.

The departure of Maite Nkoana-Mashabane from the Cabinet marks the end of a terribly retrogressive period in South African foreign policy.

It may be said, of course, that her departure from the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) was the actual turning point - to be sure, things improved under the leadership of Minister Naledi Pandor, and since last year, of Zane Dangor as Director-General, both of whom are exceedingly knowledgeable and professional - but Nkoane-Mashabane was an important component of the wrecking ball that was Jacob Zuma.

Her spectre remained well beyond her tenure as political head of Dirco.

The fact that it has taken so long to finally remove Nkoana-Mashabane from the executive is a mystery and open to speculation.

Nonetheless, whereas her predecessor, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma was...