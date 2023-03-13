Uganda to Deport Foreign Students Lacking Legal Papers

Kampala, Uganda — Foreign students studying in Uganda without the required legal papers may face deportation according to government authorities.

Uganda's government has expressed concern over a growing number of foreign students in the country without immigration clearance.

Immigration authorities have warned that they would do spot checks in institutions of learning to ensure compliance.

According to details issued in a circular to the education ministry, a foreign student is expected to register with the immigration department within 15 days of arrival in Uganda.

In a circular to educational institutions, the Education Ministry said no foreign student or learner shall be registered without a student pass.

The Education Ministry has also threatened to impose sanctions on education entities and individuals that fail to adhere to the directive.

"Please note that failure to adhere to this directive will compel the ministry to impose appropriate sanctions against the affected Education Institutions and their respective managers," the February 17 circular signed by Ketty Lamaro, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, reads.

The foreign student has to apply for a student visa at the Ugandan embassy or consulate in their home country.

In some cases, a letter of acceptance from a recognised educational institution in Uganda, as well as other required documentation must be presented.

All foreign students must also register with the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) a process that involves providing the requisite documents such as academic certificates.