Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki Sent Message of Congratulations

President Isaias Afwerki sent a message of congratulations to President Xi Jinping on his election as President of the People's Republic of China for a 3rd term.

In his message, President Isaias said that the election of President Xi Jinping for the third consecutive term attests to the trust and recognition of the overall development of the People's Republic of China registered under his leadership.

President Isaias underlined the People's Republic of China's indispensable contributions in crystallization of healthy multilateral global architecture and prospects of enhanced bilateral ties.

President Isaias also expressed readiness to work for strengthened bilateral relations between Eritrea and the People's Republic of China.