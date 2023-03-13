Angola: João Lourenço Calls On Japanese Entrepreneurs to Invest in Angola

Tokyo — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Monday in Tokyo called on Japanese entrepreneurs to invest in various areas in Angola.

Speaking at the Japan/Angola Business Forum, in the ambit of his four-day official visit to the "Land of the Rising Sun", the Angolan President mentioned oil, gas, farming, fisheries, industry, tourism, health and education as important sectors in which Japanese entrepreneurs can invest in Angola.

João Lourenço stressed that Angola wants development in the referred sectors, especially in agribusiness, aiming at the increase of employment, self-sufficiency of goods and diversification of exports.

He went on to reassure that the Angolan government will provide all the necessary support to investment intentions from Japanese businesspeople, in the various areas of the Angolan economy.

Reforms in Angola

João Lourenço also reaffirmed that Angola has been implementing important reforms with a view to becoming more and more open to the world, mainly through a more welcoming business environment.

"As a result of such reforms, Angola today has an environment of greater transparency, good governance, with clear actions of fight against corruption and impunity", emphasised the Angolan President and Head of the Executive.

Lourenço went on to say that Angola respects and protects private property and sound business competition, as well as defends and insures improvement in international circulation of capital, profits and dividends.

The Angolan President reiterated that his government will continue to deepen the reforms, chiefly to promote the development of national human capital and the country's socioeconomic development.

"For thorough materialisation of such tasks, it is vital the participation of the private sector, which we consider to be the engine for the growth and development of our country", he underscored.

President João Lourenço's state visit happens at the invitation of the Japanese authorities.

The programme of the visit, which is set to end on Wednesday (15), includes meetings with the Imperor of Japan, Naruito, the country's prime minister, Fumio Kishida, and local entrepreneurs.