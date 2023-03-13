Angola: João Lourenço Analyses Co-Operation With Emperor Naruhito

Tokyo — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, analysed on Monday in Tokyo, with the Japanese Emperor, Naruhito, matters of commom interest, in the ambit of the strengthening of relations between the two countries.

The meeting between the two personalities was the highpoint of the second day of João Lourenço's visit to Japan, at the invitation of the Asian country's authorities.

João Lourenço, who is in Tokyo since last Sunday, went to dialogue with the Niponic Emperor in the company of First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço.

In the framework of the Japanese law, the Emperor acts as Head of State in diplomatic occasions, since Japan is a constitutional monarchy where the Emperor has very limited powers.

The Japanese Constitution defines the figure of the Emperor as "a symbol of the State and Unity of the people". He does not hold governmental powers.

The governmental affairs in Japan is run by a prime minister, plus other elected officials.

Audiences

Still on Monday, the Angolan Head of State granted audience to several personalities linked to the local entrepreneurial sector. Firstly, João Lourenço received the C.E.O of NEXI, Atsuo Kuroda, a company specialised in insurance for trade and investment.

He then received the Vice Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Kazuhiko Amakawa, and the Vice Chairman of the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Junich Yamada.

With the mentioned personalities the Angolan President analysed issues linked to possible investments from the said companies to the Republic of Angola.

On the same day, João Lourenço delivered a speech at the opening of the Japan/Angola Business Forum, where he appealed to Japanese entrepreneurs to invest in Angola.

The Angolan President mentioned oil, gas, farming, fisheries, industry, tourism, health and education as important sectors in which Japanese entrepreneurs can invest in the African country.

Japan, the world's third major economy, has the tenth highest population, which is roughly 125.4 million people.