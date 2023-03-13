Namibia: Wasserfall Murder Trial On Downhill

The trial of Azaan Madisia (30) and her brother and co-accused Steven Mulundu (25) is entering its last phase, with both having finished their evidence in their defence.

After State Advocate Henry Muhongo cross-examined Mulundu on Thursday, Windhoek High Court Judge Christi Liebenberg remanded the matter to 27 March for arguments on the guilt or innocence of the accused.

Both pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances but pleaded guilty on a charge of defeating or attempting to defeat the course of justice. Madisia pleaded guilty to two additional counts of fraud.

The pair are accused of murdering 22-year-old Shannon Wasserfall - a close friend of Madisia - in April2020.Madisia reported Wasserfall missing, and allegedly also took part in some of the searches conducted to find her.

However, a text message sent to Wasserfall's father later that year led the police and investigators to the victim's shallow grave close to the Dunes Mall.

The message was later traced back to Madisia, who was arrested in November 2020.

Mulundu handed himself over several months later to the police at the Narraville police station for his part in the crime and was arrested.

He allegedly assisted his sister to dispose of the victim's body. They are accused of murdering Wasserfall before burying her in a shallow grave at the town. She was "missing" for almost six months.

During her evidence in defense, Madisia claimed that Wasserfall's death was the result of a tragic accident. She said she and the victim were involved in a pushing match when the victim fell over her bed and hit her head on a wall.

She denied that she and Mulundu conspired to kill Wasserfall, and insists that Mulundu only helped her to get rid of the body.

On his part, Mulundu testified that his sister called him in a state of panic and asked him to come to her place, as she did "something wrong". When he arrived at her flat, she was shaking and on edge, with her voice quaking. He said he helped her against his better judgement, because she is his sister and he loves her.

Madisia and Mulundu are represented by Legal Aid lawyers Albert Titus and Tanya Klazen, respectively.

Madisia remains in custody at the Klein Windhoek Police Station and Mulundu at the section for trial-awaiting inmates at the Windhoek Correctional Facility.