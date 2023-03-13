Mauritius National Day

12 March 2023
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate you and the Mauritian people on the 55th anniversary of Mauritian independence.

The United States and Mauritius enjoy a strong relationship based on shared values and mutual respect. We are heartened to see Mauritius emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic stronger than ever. Your close cooperation with the United States and other partners to protect the maritime environment and the Indian Ocean's unique and diverse ecosystems are a model to others. We look forward to continuing our close cooperation to keep the Indian Ocean safe and vibrant.

We wish you the best on this auspicious day and in the year ahead.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

