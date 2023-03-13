Tanzania: Majaliwa Hails Ggml for Empowering Women and Fft Graduates.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has commended Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML) for enabling the company's female employees to develop academically and promote them to various levels, including leadership roles, after completing their training and education.

Equally, he urged other businesses to create development chances for various trainings for female employees in order to boost their productivity, particularly in the digital world, as GGML did.

Majaliwa made the remark recently in Dar es Salaam during the eighth graduation of the Female Future Tanzania Programme organized by the Association of Tanzania Employers (ATE), where a total of 65 graduates, including four from GGML, were presented certificates.

Tatu Tibashengwa, formerly the Internal Control Superintendent, was one of the graduates; she has since been elevated to Manager (Good Governance) and Finance. Changwa Mjella, Hellen Mallya, and Flora Muhochi are three other alumni of the FFT programme.

Majaliwa, commenting on the effort, stated, "I am pleased to learn that a number of women who graduated from this program have attained significant leadership positions, such as at GGML (Tatu Tibashengwa); this is the success we want."

Elaborating, he urged women to show up in big numbers to participate in the program because it has continued to provide beneficial outcomes for them, particularly in terms of their professional performance and their personal lives.

In his address, he also challenged women and Tanzanians in general to continue capitalizing on the potential presented by the development of a digital economy through the use of technology.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Suzanne Doran, the chief executive officer of ATE, stated that since the program's inception in collaboration with the Eastern and Southern African Management Institute (ESAMI) in Arusha, 274 women from 79 companies, including 150 members of parliament and representatives, had received training.

Since the training commenced in 2016, the GGML has sent a total of 17 female employees to the Female Future Tanzania training programme, according to Dominic Marandu, the company's acting human resources manager.

Several of the graduates, including Janeth Luponelo, who serves on the board of State Mining Company, have been selected to various leadership roles within and outside the corporation, according to him (STAMICO).

"We are currently in the process of recommending four additional female employees for the next programme, and I believe GGML will keep advancing diversity and inclusion at the mine," he added.

Ms. Tibashengwa, in addition to expressing her excitement over the promotion, praised the company for recognizing her outstanding performance, efficiency, courage, and commitment to gender equality at work.

"More women will be encouraged to work, and even my coworkers will be encouraged that it is doable," she said.