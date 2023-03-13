Mozambique: France and EU Step Up Military Involvement in Cabo Delgado

The EU is funding the French Defence Ministry agency Economat des Armees (EDA) to deliver a maritime security programme in Mozambique. The European "Peace" Facility (EPF), which actually funds arms purchases, is funding EDA to buy from the French company Zodiac Milpro eight 9-metre rigid-inflatable boats for the Mozambique coastguard. Last year the EPF paid for 35 speedboats from the Dutch company Tideman for use in Cabo Delgado. Mozambique already has two Tideman pilot boats in Maputo port. EDA does logistics for the French military in the Sahel and for peacekeeping missions. (Africa Intelligence 10 Mar 2023, 28 Oct 2022)

Other news

Top rap artist Azagaia died 9 March at age 38, apparently from epilepsy related issues. Born Edson da Luz, he criticized the Mozambican political system and rapped about the most vulnerable social groups, including the former migrant workers in East Germany (known colloquially as "madgermanes") and the veterans of the civil war. Zitamar comments that "his image was that of a courageous Mozambican representing the powerless," and his music was not broadcast on state radio, despite its popularity. Mia Couto wrote: "In his art, he questioned the immorality of the elite and said there was not much difference between the different parties, with privileged access to the same pot."

Edson Macuacua has been named Deputy Minister for Science, Technology and Higher Education. Previously high in Frelimo, in 2013 he became Spokesperson to President Armando Guebuza. From 2014, which marked the end of Guebuza's terms, he held the important position as chair of the parliament's 1st commission, on Constitutional Affairs, Human Rights and Legality and was also Frelimo party secretary for economic affairs. But under President Filipe Nyusi he seemed to lose status. In January 2020 he was named secretary of state for Manica province and lost that post in January this year. The new post of Deputy Minister for Science was created for him, and at his formal inauguration he said that "the government has its policies" and "we will work and make our humble contribution to meeting the challenges."

A drug trafficker continues to do business from jail, admitted Enina Tsenine, provincial spokeswoman for the national criminal investigation service SERNIC. He is known as Nahota, and has been imprisoned in Nampula for several months, She acknowledged that corruption has created weaknesses in the prison system. Enina Tsenine was speaking in the context of the arrest of five Mozambicans, including one woman, accused of trafficking about half a ton of heroin and methamphetamines which were seized earlier this year on Mozambique Island. The group has links with Nahota, who owns several boats in the coastal districts of Nampula. (VOA, AIM, Zitamar)

The kidnapping industry has extorted $34mn from businessmen and their families in Mozambique, CTA business association president Agostinho Vuma said 27 February, citing provisional data from a CTA study. He said kidnappings have resulted in capital flight and a loss of investment in the national economy.

Government is not paying its bills, not paying invoices on time and failing to reimburse businesses for the Value Added Tax (VAT) paid when marketing goods, CTA president Agostinho Vuma said 27 February. (Zitamar 28 Feb) Government cannot pay for election registration equipment already delivered. (CIP Elections 9 Mar)