Rwanda: Podcast - Exporting Marijuana but Criminalising Domestic Consumption - Does It Make Sense?

On this week's episode of The Long Form, Sanny Ntayombya discusses the double standards associated with cannabis exportation profits and how that contrasts with the large numbers of Rwandans convicted for its consumption.

The host also discusses Salma Mukansaga, a top football referee, winning the Forbes Women Sports Award and misogyny associated with sports, as well as the case of a former government official whose maximum 25-year rape sentence was reduced to 10 years, and the volumes it speaks about the society we live in.

