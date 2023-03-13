Uganda: Buganda Queen Reveals Twins With Kabaka

The Nnaabagereka of Buganda, Sylvia Nagginda Luswata has in one of the well kept secrets revealed that she has twins with Kabaka, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi.

In her soon-to-be-released autobiography titled, "The Nnaabagereka of Buganda Queen Sylvia Nagginda Luswata", she writesin the book's prologue that , "On August 27, 1999, I became the Nnaabagereka of Buganda. Me, a simple girl had fallen in love with a king and become his wife - the queen in one of Africa's great civilisations, the Buganda Kingdom!"

She adds, "This was the beginning of a new chapter in my life: an exciting chapter that challenges conventional wisdom on how change can happen in the 21st century. As Nnabagereka, I was placed close to the apex of a traditional cultural value system in a modern world and, above all, to grow as a leader, while setting the pace for African women leaders."

On page 205 of the book, she reveals that on December 6, 2010, there was anew dawn when she was blessed with twins, both girls.

"On December 6, 2010, I was blessed with two more girls Jade Nakato and Jasmine Babirye born in Kampala... They're two amazing kids who are mostly happy and are passionate about people which, at their age, I find astounding..." Nnaabagereka says in the soon to be released book.

Published by Dr. Dennis Sempebwa and Eagle's Wings Press, the book will be available in Uganda from Thursday March, 23 and available at Aristoc Booklex, Jumia and Amazon.