Angola: President João Lourenço Wants Japanese Funding Lines for Angola

Tokyo — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Monday in Tokyo, Japan, expressed the interest of the Angolan government in working with the Japanese authorities in structuring credit lines.

Speaking at the opening session of the Japan/Angola Business Forum, João Lourenço explained that Japanese financial institutions present terms and conditions for favourable financing, with low interest rates and sufficiently long repayment periods.

"The Angolan government is very interested in working with the Japanese authorities in structuring credit lines", the Angolan statesman said in his speech to businesspeople from various sectors in Japan, considered to be the world's third biggest economy.

To him, funding with this nature will help the efforts for the diversification of the national economy with regard to the expansion and modernization of the country's infrastructure and, also, to boost the private business sector.

He noted that both Japanese and Angolan people share several similar characteristics, such as the resilience capacity to overcome great obstacles.

President Lourenço recalled that Japan, an island country in the Pacific Ocean, with its courage and capacity overcame the consequences of a destructive war by rising from the ashes and building one of the most solid and modern economies in the world.

The Head of State recalled that Angola had experienced many years of armed conflict and its people have also shown resilience to overcome the negative shock that war brings to nations.

According to him, due to the above-mentioned reason that Angola and Japan are in solidarity with all peace solutions that may be found for the various conflicts that are taking place today in various parts of the world.

Russia and Ukraine conflict

In this regard, the Angolan Head of State deplored the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as it endangers world peace and security.

"The world needs development and sustainability and nations that cooperate in this sense. I am sure that the cooperation relationship between Angola and Japan represents well this model of a stable relationship focused on social and economic development", he added.

Cooperation between Angola and Japan

Angola and Japan intend to increase cooperation in the political, economic and cultural areas, mainly in the industrialization process and in overcoming challenges in the areas of agriculture and agribusiness development, oil and mining.

Bilateral cooperation began in 1988 as Emergency Aid, through UNICEF.

Within the framework of Angola´s national reconstruction, Japan has provided assistance through international organisations in terms of food aid and assistance to farmers and people living in poverty.

In the field of economic co-operation, in recent years, the knowledge and experience of Japan has been used in the development of rice cultivation and in vocational training.