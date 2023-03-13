Angola: João Lourenço Congratulates Xi Jinping On His Re-Election

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Monday congratulated Xi Jinping on his recent re-election as President of the People's Republic of China.

Xi Jinping was re-elected Friday for a third term as president of China, after the parliament unanimously voted for him to continue in office.

In the message, to which ANGOP has had access, President João Lourenço expressed congratulations to the Chinese President on behalf of the Angolan government as well as in his own behalf.

According to the Angolan Head of State, the reappointment of President Xi Jinping "to such a high Office" is the reaffirmation of the trust placed in him by the whole of Chinese society.

He said that the trust placed in him by the Chinese people was in recognition of the great role that President Xi Jinping has been playing in the construction of modern China, committed to expanding and consolidating the conquests achieved on an economic and social level.

President Lourenço expressed his full conviction that in this new mandate at the helm of the People's Republic of China, the Chinese statesman will pursue policies aimed at building a world of peace and security, in which a geostrategic balance is in force.

According to the Angolan Head of State, this is a geostrategic balance capable of guaranteeing global stability and the interaction of all the nations of our planet, in benefit of safeguarding the different interests of the peoples and nations of the world.

In the message, João Lourenço´s stresses that on this occasion, he expresses the Angolan government's certainty that relations of cooperation between the Republic of Angola and the People's Republic of China will continue to get closer and generate factors of development capable of creating significant reciprocal advantages and benefits.

In his letter to President Xi Jinping, the Angolan Head of State reiterated his wishes for many successes in carrying out his noble mission, as well as "much health and personal well-being".