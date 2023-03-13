Tunisia: Eight MPs Vie for Speaker Position

13 March 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Eight deputies put their names forward for the post of Speaker of the new assembly after MPs took oath of office Monday during an inaugural session chaired by Salah Mbarki.

They are Brahim Bouderbala, Hichem Hosni, Faouzi Daâs, Yousri Baoueb, Maher Ktari, Badreddine Gammoudi, Abdelssalem Dahmani and Chafik Zaâfouri. Anouar Marzouki withdrew his candidacy.

Sixteen deputies are also vying for the position of deputy-speaker.

A commission was set up to tally votes and monitor the election process, pursuant to Article 5 of Decree No. 221 of March 8, 2023, on convening elected members of the new parliament.

This commission include 8 MPs, namely Abdeljalil El Heni, Massoud Grira, Aziz Lakhder, Awatif Chniti, Mohamed Dhaou, Zina Jaballah, Boutheina Ghanmi and Hela Jaballah.

