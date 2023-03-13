South Africa: Jooste and Le Court Take the Elite Honours in Cape Town Cycle Tour

Near perfect conditions for the 45th staging of the Cape Town Cycle Tour ensured exciting racing in both the elite categories.

TufoBMC rider Chris Jooste showed his class to outsprint Andries Nigrini (TEG), Jaedon Terlouw (Honeycomb), and Daniel Loubser to claim the Cape Town Cycle Tour elite men's title in a time of 2:36:14.

"This is the pinnacle of the sport in South Africa," Jooste said after the finish. "I'm thrilled with the win."

In the elite women's race, double-defending champion Kim Le Court of Mauritius completed a hattrick of Cape Town Cycle Tour wins.

The Efficient Infiniti Insure rider had to work harder for her fourth title than any of the others though, after Candice Lill broke up a select group who had entered the finale together with an audacious attack in the final kilometre.

Le Court and her fellow sprinters reeled Lill in before the winner outsprinted Vera Looser, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Hayley Preen and Cherise Willeit to take the 2023 title.

Since 2018, the elite women have enjoyed their own start group and a race free of interference from the age group men. Starting in Fish Hoek, they complete 79km of the classic Cape Town Cycle Tour route,...