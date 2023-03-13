Namibia: Two Hippos Poached At Muyako, Zambezi

13 March 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

THE Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism has launched an investigation into the poaching of two hippos in the Muyako area of the Zambezi region.

This comes after the carcass of a hippo was on Sunday found by community members, who then alerted ministry officials.

Ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda on Monday said it is suspected that the hippo died as a result of a bullet wound, and that it was shot on Saturday night.

He said this was the second hippo killed in the same way in the area this year, with the first incident reported in February.

"We strongly condemn poaching as it takes away the tourism potential of the area and affects ecological processes."

Hippos as grazers are important for maintaining vegetation cover in reasonable amounts, making it easy for people to access riverbanks and other areas around rivers.

"Hippos are a village resource, where at an appropriate time and at the request of the village, meat is distributed to them through the correct channels," he said.

Muyunda said the ministry distributed the meat to the Khwe community and not to hopeful Muyako villagers to discourage further poaching incidents in the area.

"If you give meat, it's like encouraging the community to shoot hippos whenever they want meat, which is not sustainable," he said.

Muyako Khuta secretary Charles Simasiku has vowed to do everything in his power to find those responsible for killing hippos in the area.

"We as the Muyako village leadership do not condone lawlessness. In the same vein, we must act swiftly on cases of human-wildlife conflict as farmers' crop fields are being destroyed by hippos," he said.

Jim Ben, the headman of the Kyaracen village, which received the meat, has expressed his gratitude towards the government for the donation.

He called upon Namibians to protect the riches of the country and to avoid unnecessary killing.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.