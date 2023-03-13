Morocco: Pan-African Film Days Kicks Off in Rabat

Rabat — The first edition of ROOTS Rabat -The Pan-African Film Days-, organized at the initiative of the Hiba Foundation, with the support of the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication, kicked off Sunday evening in Rabat.

Organized as part of the celebration of Rabat African Capital of Culture in 2022, this event, which was opened by the Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, in the presence of personalities from the worlds of art and cinema of Morocco and Africa, aims to promote the know-how of the continent in order to foster the creation of synergies and south-south cooperation that participate in the sustainability of the film industry at the continental level.

The event is also an opportunity to celebrate all film events on the African continent with a desire to build strong and strategic partnerships, while establishing this event as a new platform available to African professionals in the film industry.

In a speech delivered on this occasion, Bensaid said that this African film event, which will continue until March 16, is an opportunity to learn about the African cinema and culture, and exchange views, experiences and ideas between filmmakers and professionals of the sector from Morocco and other African countries.

The Minister noted that the African Film Days aim to promote the African film industry in view of its role in the development of the continent, noting that this event coincides this year with the centenary of the birth of the Senegalese director, Ousmane Sembène, known as "the father of African Cinema".

Bensaid stressed that ROOTS Rabat is also an opportunity for students and film enthusiasts to benefit from training in the film industry, through a series of training workshops in the 7th art and photography.