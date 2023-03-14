South Africa: Defence Deploys Military Healthcare Practitioners During Public Service Association Strike

Tariro Washinyira / GroundUp
Public sector workers protest in Cape Town on Wednesday March 8, 2023.
13 March 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The South African National Defence Force deploys military healthcare practitioners to assist the Department of Health during the Public Service Association strike

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has deployed military healthcare practitioners from the South African Military Health Services (SAMHS) following a request for assistance by the Department of Health (DOH) due to the strike action by workers affiliated to the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (NEHAWU) across the country. The military healthcare practitioners were deployed on Wednesday, 08 March 2023 to hospitals as determined by the DOH and will remain deployed as may be required.

The National Disaster Management Act of 2002 provides for the deployment of SANDF personnel to a National Organ of State for the rendering of emergency services.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.