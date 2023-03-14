South Africa: Defence Deploys Military Healthcare Practitioners During Public Service Association Strike

press release

The South African National Defence Force deploys military healthcare practitioners to assist the Department of Health during the Public Service Association strike

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has deployed military healthcare practitioners from the South African Military Health Services (SAMHS) following a request for assistance by the Department of Health (DOH) due to the strike action by workers affiliated to the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (NEHAWU) across the country. The military healthcare practitioners were deployed on Wednesday, 08 March 2023 to hospitals as determined by the DOH and will remain deployed as may be required.

The National Disaster Management Act of 2002 provides for the deployment of SANDF personnel to a National Organ of State for the rendering of emergency services.