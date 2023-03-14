South Africa: New Cabinet Minister's Degree Investigated Amid Fraud Claims - South African News Briefs - March 14, 2023

Minister Noxolo Kiviet's Degree Being Investigated Amid Fraud Claims

Newly appointed Minister of Public Service and Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet allegedly received an honours and a master's degree from Fort Hare University without having a bachelor's degree, reports The Citizen. Kiviet is facing allegations of fraud, just days after assuming office in President Cyril Ramaphosa's new cabinet. According to News24, when Kiviet registered for her honours degree, she only had a matric certificate and a short-course certificate with handwritten results. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is conducting an investigation into the degree scam at Fort Hare University. SIU says it will only comment once the investigations are concluded.

Ruling ANC Concerned About Delays in Appointing SABC Board

The African National Congress (ANC) says it is concerned about the lengthy delays in appointing a South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board, saying that it is in the public interest, reports EWN. The public broadcaster has been without a board after the term of the previous board lapsed in October 2022. ANC communications subcommittee chair, Nkenke Kekana, said that the long-awaited board should be in place by the end of the week if everything went according to plan in Parliament. President Cyril Ramaphosa has written Parliament asking it to clarify why he was presented with 15 names to consider when only 12 board appointments were needed. The board appointment delays are also said to be because senior ANC members are not happy with certain shortlisted candidates.

Poultry Giant Says Fat-Chicken Crisis Getting Worse

South Africa's largest poultry producer, Astral Foods, says a shortage of smaller-sized chicken portions for the fast-food restaurant sector had worsened since December amid continuing load shedding, reports News24. Rotational power cuts have created a backlog of chickens in the slaughtering process and as a result, chickens are becoming fatter, while restaurants favour smaller sizes, said Astral Foods . The group says that the situation has worsened since December as more regular Stage 6 load shedding is implemented. According to News24, a poultry farmer said that fast-food outlets typically require chickens of around 1.8kg. But many now weigh more than 2.4kg. In December, KFC was forced to temporarily close some outlets due to problems with chickens.

