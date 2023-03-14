Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Confers Hero Status On EEG Activist Who Called for Ban On Winky d'S Music

The late Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) secretary, Clifford Hlupeko who called for a ban on popular Zim Dancehall artist Winky D's music, has been declared a provincial hero.

He was buried at the Mashonaland West Provincial Heroes Acre, Monday.

Hlupeko died on March 8, 2023 after suffering cardiac arrest at the EEG offices in Eastlea, Harare after having travelled from Chinhoyi earlier in the morning.

Following his untimely death, Zanu PF Makonde district, led by acting chairman Tapera Mutovido, wrote to President Emmerson Mnangagwa requesting conferment of hero status on the combative EEG leader.

Mnangagwa, whom the now deceased had personal encounters with on numerous occasions, awarded hero status through a letter written by Zanu PF administration secretary, Obert Mpofu.

The letter dated March 11, 2023 reads; "His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of Zanu PF, Cde Dr E.D Mnangagwa has conferred a liberation hero status to the late Cde Clifford Hlupeko, who died on 8 March 2023.

"I shall be most grateful if you would make usual arrangements for his burial and payment of benefits to his family."

Saturday evening, a delegation comprising Zanu PF members including EEG president Mike Chimombe and former party Central Committee member Phineas Makumbe, delivered the mesaage to the Hlupeko family at their Mzari residence.

Hlupeko was also Chinhoyi Residents Association (CRA) chairman and proprietor of a company, Pokerface (Private) Limited, dealing in the sale of farm implements.

His death follows a prediction by a popular 'prophet' Sekuru Tembo in January that anyone who threatens Winky D will die.

This came on the back of Hlupeko's call for government to restrict popular musician Winky D after release of his album 'Eureka Eureka'

Eureka Eureka album contains songs such as Ibotso and Dzimba Dzemabwe denouncing corruption.

The album drew rage from Zanu PF affiliates like EEG.