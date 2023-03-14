Malawi: Cyclone Freddy Affects Women's Football Cup

The devastating effects of Tropical Cyclone Freddy since landing in Malawi has not spared sports with Football Association of Malawi forced to postpone the match between Ntopwa and Evirom at Chiwembe Stadium Blantyre.

The National Women's Football Championship match was postponed on Sunday after incessant rains brought business to a halt as well as rendering the Chiwembe Stadium artificial turf unplayable.

"The FAM National Women's Championship match between Ntopwa and Evirom, which was scheduled to take place this afternoon (Sunday) at Mpira Stadium has been postponed due to bad weather. The match will be played on Tuesday, 14th March 2022 at the same venue. Kick-off time remains 14:30hours," reads a statement from the association.

However, it is doubtful that the match will be played on Tuesday as Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services has cautioned that the incessant rains will continue on Tuesday.

It also uncertain that the artificial turf submerged in water will be drained enough to host the match.

But the other match between DD Sunshine and Topik took place. DD Sunshine thrashed Topik 4-0.

On Saturday, defending champions FCB Nyasa Bullets Women started their campaign on Saturday on positive note by beating Destiny Academy 2-0 while Ascent Academy saw off Moyale Barracks 2-1 in another match.