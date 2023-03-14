Tanzania: Another Artisanal Miner Dies in Geita

A small-scale miner has been killed after he was trapped in a collapsed mine at Magema Village in Geita, a Fire and Rescue Services report says.

The incident occurred in the Geita Region, almost two days after eight other artisanal miners in the North West region reported killed in unregulated mine.

Geita Fire and Rescue Services Commander, Shabaan Dawa confirms the incident on Monday saying that the body of the deceased has been retrieved.

The artisanal miner who has been identified by one name, Elia, is aged between 28-30.

"A preliminary investigation showed that his body was injured on the head and leg," the Commander said.

A Magema Village resident , Iddi Haruna said the incident happened at around 7am when the miner was removing stones from a pit.