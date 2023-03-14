Angola: President João Lourenço Foresees Growth On Japanese Investment in Angola

13 March 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Tokyo — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, foresees better days for Japanese investments in Angola, within the framework of the signing of the Reciprocal Investment Protection Agreement.

Speaking this Monday to the press in Tokyo, Japan, after a meeting with that country's Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, the Angolan Head of State said that both governments are willing to sign the agreement.

He informed that the parties have been working to have the document ready, and João Lourenço is hopeful that private investment, in both directions, will gain new levels, when the agreement gets official.

The Angolan President referred, on the occasion, that the level of private investment by Japan in Angola is still not the desired level, but he expects it to grow "substantially".

As for the cooperation ties between the two countries, he recalled that Angola has benefited from crucial financing from Japan, above all, for the construction of public infrastructures, with a focus on the economy's development.

Russia-Ukraine conflict

During his speech, João Lourenço, who was flanked by the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, again appealed for an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that has lasted for a year.

"It is a war with an international dimension that is causing a food and energy crisis, affecting everyone", he reminded.

The Angolan Head of State said that it is he duty of the entire international community to do everything to achieve an immediate end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

