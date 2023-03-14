Angola and Japan Sign Space Agreement

13 March 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Tokyo — A memorandum for training Angolan staff in the field of space was signed this Monday by the governments of Angola and Japan.

The "letter of intent", for the establishment of cooperation in the special area, was initiated in the Japanese city of Tokyo, within the framework of the four-day state visit that the Angolan President, João Lourenço, is having to Japan.

The document was signed by the director of the Angolan Space Program Management Office, Tudolana João, and Japan's deputy director general for International Economic Cooperation, Soichiro Sakagachi.

Speaking to the press, the Angolan minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication, Mário Oliveira, referred that the agreement aims, above all, at training Angolan staff.

"We are to work with Japan on the perspective of training staff and gathering their experience in the space industry", explained the official, reiterating that Angola intends to be well framed in the space industry sector.

Bilateral cooperation with Japan began in 1988.

