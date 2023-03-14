Malawi: Speaker Gives Legislators From Southern Region Leave of Absence At Parliament Over Cyclone Freddy

14 March 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara on Monday gave permission to members of Parliament from the Southern Region to return to their constituencies following the devastating cyclone Freddy induced heavy rains.

This is in response to Cyclone Freddy, which has so far killed 11 people, while 16 others are missing in the South.

This means that the legislators will not be part of the cluster committees currently scrutinizing the 2023/24 national budget.

Mwanza West Member of Parliament Joyce Chitsulo has since thanked the Speaker for allowing the members of parliament be with their constituents in time of need.

Writing on her face book wall, Chitsulo described Gotani Hara as a good leader for allowing the legislators to go back to their constituencies to be with their people, who are currently going through difficult times.

This comes as President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is receiving pressure to return home from Doha in Qatar to be with the people in the country who are facing unprecedented heavy rains.

Chakwera's Mozambican counterpart, Filipe Nyuse cut short his trip to Qatar following the devastating cyclone Freddy induced heavy rains in his country.

The cyclone is now moving from southern region to central region.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.