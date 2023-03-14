Kenya: Italian President Mattarella in Kenya for 4-Day Visit

14 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Italian President Sergio Mattarella is in the country for a four-day official visit.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua says President Mattarella who arrived in the country yesterday is to hold bilateral talks aimed at boosting trade and investment opportunities and promote the development of key sectors such as Water, Agriculture, and Tourism.

Mattarella will also hold a public lecture on climate change at the University of Nairobi.

Announcing his visit early February after meeting the Ambassador to Kenya Roberto Natali at State House, President William Ruto said the visit will enhance cooperation between the two countries.

