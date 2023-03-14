Mozambique: To Disburse 19 Us Million Dollars for Climate Change Adaptation

Maputo — The Swedish government will disburse, over a period of five years, 19 million US dollars for climate change adaptation in Mozambique.

The amount, according to the Beira daily "Diário de Moçambique', will be applied with the support of the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), taking into account that "Mozambique is one of the nations vulnerable to climate change.'

The program, which is called Local Climate Adaptive Living Facility, will invest in heath, education, water and sanitation, as well as in other essential services "selected by the communities in a participatory process including the local governments.'

"Taking into account the positive results achieved in the first phase of the programme, the Mozambican and Swedish governments have started a reflection on the continuity and the expansion of the programme in other geographical areas of the country', said Luisa Fumo, deputy head of Swedish cooperation in Maputo.

According to Fumo, for example, in Chigubo district, in the southern province of Gaza, the Swedish funds have already financed the construction of a new market "robust enough to resist the bad weather that always hits the area aggressively.'

"These funds follow the previous commitment of about 13.8 million US dollars delivered between July 2018 and December 2022', she said.