Angola: Unitel Extends 5g Signal and Reinforces Other Services

Luanda — The mobile operator Unitel has extended data and voice services using 5G technology in several municipalities in the capital, while reinforcing 3G and 4G technology on the countryside, within the framework of technological development in Angola.

These are the localities of Kilamba Kiaxi, Sambizanga, Rangel, Talatona, Ingombota, Maianga, Belas and Cacuaco, a work that began in 2022 and ended in January 2023, according to a note that ANGOP has had access to.

The technology allows a faster connectivity access, with the first commercial 5G service in Angola called "Unitel Net Casa," (Internet home network) launched in mid-2022.

According to Unitel, 3G, 4G and 5G services are available in 453 locations in the country, allowing voice and data transmission (website navigation, downloads and faster use of apps).

According to the company, in February, voice and data services using 4G technology were extended in the locations of Cuemba (Bié) and Alto Zambeze-Cazombo (Moxico).

In the same period, reads the note, the locations of Kiwamba Nzongi, Massango and Cambundi Catembo, in Malanje Province, were also reinforced with 3G technology.

For example, 4G technology was extended to 88 municipalities and locations across the country, covering the provinces of Cabinda, Cuanza Sul, Lunda Norte, Huambo, Namibe, Cuanza-Norte, Huíla, Moxico, Zaire, Cuando Cubango, Benguela, Bengo and Lunda Sul.

The 4G signal covers signal all country's capitals cities Angola and has a deployment of 70.1% in municipalities and 28.8% in communes, according to the mobile operator.

It also expanded 3G technology to the locations of Dirico, Calai, Cuangar, and Rivungo (Cuando Cubango), Luacano and Luchazes-Cangamba (Moxico), Dinge (Cabinda), Lubalo (Lunda-Norte) and Galangue (Huíla).

Also in February, the operator launched, in Cabinda Province, the North Submarine Cable System (UNSC), to allow the provision of high-speed mobile or fixed telecommunications services to the province.

The system aims to improve internet access and for the local and international business communication services.