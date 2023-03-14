Congo-Kinshasa: Goma on High Alert as Volcano Shows Movement of Magma

Lava from the Mount Nyiragongo volcano flows towards the city of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Cape Town — Goma Volcanological Observatory (OVG) in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has warned pilots to fly with caution while passing over Virunga region, and the city is on high alert after Nyamulagira showed signs of erupting, according to The East African.

However, the OVG is reported as saying "we recommend to the people of Goma to remain calm and to go about their business freely" - but also said volcanic ash and slag can fall on inhabited areas in the crater.

Two years ago, a volcanic eruption turned the sky red and brought a strong smell of sulfur to the streets of Goma - knocking out the power was out in multiple locations throughout the city.