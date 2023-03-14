Uganda: Police Want All Buildings to Have Fire Hydrants

13 March 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — The Directorate of Fire Prevention and Rescue Services of the Uganda Police is working on a law that will make it mandatory for every building owner to put in place fire hydrants and other services that can be used to put out fires.

The Police crime report of 2022 indicates that there was a 16% increase in fire incidents last year.

Police say that while many of these incidents could be managed, traffic jam especially in the city coupled with undisciplined drivers, inadequate fleets and access roads among other challenges, hinder their response.

The Acting Director of Fire Prevention and Rescue Services James Apora says they now want a law enacted to ensure every building owner considers fire hydrants and other equipment that can be used in case of any fire emergency.

The directorate currently has 600 personnel, in the 43 fire stations, with 46 fire engines, which they say are not enough.

Relatedly the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety of the Uganda Police has asked stakeholders to join hands and reduce boda boda fatalities on the roads.

They say Fighting Boda boda crashes need a multi-sectoral approach since the problem is still big.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.