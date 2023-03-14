Malawi: Police Nab Notorious Murder Suspects in Lilongwe

Police in Lilongwe have arrested seven murder suspects who are alleged to have been behind a series of murder cases in Area 36.

They are suspected to have murdered Bellington Mkumba, a Central Medical Stores Trust Inventory Officer, who was murdered on February 18, 2023 at his entrance gate.

Lilongwe Police Station Public Relations Officer, Hastings Chigalu, has identified the suspects as Emmanuel Banda, 24, Tumbwe Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Tsabango, Lilongwe, Wyson Stevala, 19, Namale Village, T/A Chikumbu, Mulanje, Mateyu James, Gracian Banda, Brian Jeremiah, Davie Chinyama, and Chikumbutso Njaidi; all are residents of Area 36.

Chigalu said since January this year, Area 36 and surrounding locations have witnessed strange and brutal killings of people during night time.

He said On March 7 this year the suspects also brutally murdered Stephano Loboko, 27, who was sleeping in his shop and went away with two computers, welding machine and solar panel which they later sold at K250,000.

Chigalu said the suspects have further revealed to police that they are the ones behind the murder of Peter Sam, 30, at Kandikole location on February 23 this year whom they robbed of K18,000 and later dumped his body in a drain.

He said during the time of their respective arrests, the suspects were found with ATM card, car keys, laptop bags and other items belonging to the slain individuals.

According to Chigalu, the suspects have also demonstrated to police how they carried out all the three murder incidents.

He has since said the suspects will appear in court soon to answer murder and robbery charges.