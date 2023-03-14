Zimbabwe: Freddy Brings Heavy Rains, Landslides in Manicaland

Africa Moyo — Some parts of Manicaland Province received heavy rains and winds from Sunday evening up to yesterday, resulting in landslides while some houses had their roofs ripped off, trees felled and crops damaged.

Nyanga, Mutare urban, Chimanimani and Chipinge, are some of the areas affected by the heavy winds and rains.

The situation was considerably bad in Nyanga where a landslide blocked traffic on the Troutbeck Road, and by late last night, excavators were on the ground to clear the debris.

At Magadzire and Samanyika primary schools, teachers' houses had roofs blown off while five households in the area also had roofs removed by the heavy winds.

An update from the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) yesterday said the "extreme eastern parts of the country received very high precipitation amounts in areas such as Nyanga (102mm), Mukandi (97mm) and Chisengu (83mm)".

"This comprised thunderstorms and rain due to moisture stemming from the now decaying former Tropical Cyclone Freddy and relief rainfall caused by the mountainous area," said the MSD.

Mashonaland West and Mashonaland Central provinces had isolated thunder showers while Matabeleland South and Masvingo provinces were cloudy and cool with rain and drizzle in places.

The only warm and dry areas yesterday were the northern parts of Midlands and Matabeleland North provinces.

In an interview yesterday evening, Department of Civil Protection acting director Mr Nathan Nkomo confirmed receiving reports of damages caused by winds and heavy rains but said they were still verifying the reports.

Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Manicaland Province, Mr Edgars Seenza, also confirmed the heavy rains and wind.

"I have received a report of a landslide along Troutbeck Road in Nyanga, blocking the road," said Mr Seenza.

"We have been advised that appropriate equipment has been taken to the site to clear the mud and trees on the ground so that traffic can start to pass.

"I also heard that crops were affected by heavy winds in Chipinge District. A detailed report will be available tomorrow (today)."

Assistant District Development Committee for Nyanga Mr Lloyd Kasima said heavy winds started blowing from Sunday evening and they were then accompanied by heavy rains yesterday.

"It's still raining as I talk to you. Crops have been brought down in some areas and there is a landslide close to Troutbeck Hotel and a TLB is clearing the road. Buses and other vehicles could not pass.

"Almost five households and teachers' houses at two schools had roofs blown off by the winds," said Mr Kasima.

The MSD said today, cloudy and mild morning conditions are expected in Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East Mashonaland West, Harare, Manicaland and Masvingo provinces, becoming less cloudy and warmer as the day progresses.

Isolated showers are expected in Mashonaland East and Central as well as Harare Metropolitan, with light morning rain and drizzle in Manicaland, Matabeleland South and Masvingo provinces.

In Malawi, over 60 bodies were recovered in Blantyre after Tropical Storm Freddy hit the country for the second time inside one month.

Strong winds and rains continued to cause a lot of destruction.