Rwanda: Commonwealth Day - Rwanda Supports Activities Aimed At Making India Green

The High Commission of Rwanda to India joined the Commonwealth family in celebrating the Commonwealth Day, on March 13.

The celebration was staged in a double function, the cycling rally in New Delhi and the plantation of trees in the Primary School of the Municipal Corporation Delhi (MCD), New Friends Colony. Both activities matched with this year's theme: "Forging a sustainable and peaceful common future."

The first day, March 12, was a day of cycling rally, urging the people to go green and use ecological ways of transport to preserve the cities from climate degradation and ensure a healthy environment.

"The events contributed immensely to the promotion of Rwanda," reads a statement from the High Commission of Rwanda to India.

About 100 cyclists turned up for the rally that went from the Chancery of Rwanda High Commission to the Indian National War Memorial, adjacent to the famous touristic site of India Gate.

The High Commission associated with the Confederation of Indian Cyclists and the Gramalaya.org.

Speaking at the arrival point of the rally, High Commissioner Jacqueline Mukangira, thanked all the cyclists who participated in the green rally, and took the opportunity to urge them to visit Rwanda and also explore its cycling environment which is taking a global shape within the cycling competitions.

The second day, March 13, was marked by a tree plantation drive at Municipal Corporation Delhi Primary School, New Friends Colony. The event saw a number of Commonwealth Missions represented by High Commissioners and diplomats. The UK High Commission was represented by its High Commissioner Alex Ellis.

The Deputy Commissioner of MCD thanked everyone who came for the plantation of the trees at the school to make Delhi greener. He requested the participants to pledge their commitment to preserving mother earth by greening the planet than ever.

In her remarks, the High Commissioner of Rwanda, expressed her gratitude to the High Commissioners and diplomats of the Commonwealth Missions in Delhi who responded positively to the invitation of the Rwanda High Commission to celebrate the values of democracy, human rights, freedoms and unity that bring together the Commonwealth across the continents.

The High Commissioner of Rwanda will follow up on the growth of the trees and promised to be part of activities aiming at making India green.

The celebration of the Commonwealth Day saw a big participation of diplomats and Indians from all the spheres of the society.