Kenya: 10,000 Crocodiles Die As Lake Dries Out in Kenya

The second biggest crocodile habitat in Africa has dried up completely following failed rainy seasons.

Lake Kamnarok in Kenya's Rift Valley was once home to 10,000 crocodiles, second to Lake Chad in holding capacity.

But the ox-bow lake has been shrinking over the years, largely due to fluctuations in weather systems.

It has also been draining its water to a nearby river through a natural fissure, according to local reports.

Crocodile carcasses are now scattered on its cracked floor. The few remaining crocodiles have relocated to nearby private dams, a resident told NTV Kenya television station.

He said they are worried of increased human-wildlife conflict because of encroachment.